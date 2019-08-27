World Fuel Svcs (INT) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Holding; As Vmware (VMW) Stock Price Declined, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 82,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.43 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 431,702 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 57,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 157,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50M, down from 215,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 2.59 million shares traded or 67.96% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.12 million for 13.62 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Brandes Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.93% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Matarin Cap Ltd Liability reported 12,818 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 12,019 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 248 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 259,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 9,781 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 40,111 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 14,675 shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 8.06 million shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 68,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Sector Pension Board accumulated 19,757 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 18,073 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $84.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 12,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax (NYSE:MD).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 21,700 shares to 109,900 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 76,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt stated it has 292 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gmt Capital reported 0.53% stake. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 69,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pdts Prtn Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 60,819 shares. Creative Planning invested in 4,723 shares. Ci Invests Inc has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 46,673 shares. Park Avenue Secs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,101 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 35,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 1,671 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Lp holds 0.04% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Karp Cap Mgmt reported 7,023 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 246,266 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 144,608 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

