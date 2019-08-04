World Fuel Svcs (INT) Position Boosted by Encompass Capital Advisors Llc; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Maintains Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 390,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39M, up from 826,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 458,129 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 158,038 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 348,031 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 125,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.13% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 33,784 shares. Bridges Mngmt holds 0.02% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Ww Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 15,825 shares. Secor Capital Advisors LP stated it has 0.19% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Encompass Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 611,344 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 122,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,084 are owned by Dupont Cap Management Corporation. Vanguard Gp reported 6.14 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt reported 39,044 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 17,416 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pq Group Hldgs Inc by 566,021 shares to 22,221 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,390 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 48,069 shares to 60,858 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 43,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,308 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Retail Bank invested in 47,613 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.38M shares. Comgest Glob Sas reported 91,900 shares. Baillie Gifford And owns 1.79 million shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, State Street has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cap Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 3.90M are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Asset Management One holds 426,880 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 194,480 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.26% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.