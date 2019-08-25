World Fuel Svcs (INT) Market Valuation Rose While Argent Capital Management Increased by $1.37 Million Its Position; St Germain D J Co Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $3.40 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 48,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 98,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 50,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 575,810 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica Thousands of apps have been reviewed, and 200 have been suspended pending further review; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 21/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is There a Place for Facebook in This Market? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total (BND) by 3,729 shares to 52,899 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 14,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,963 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 6,000 shares to 46,305 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,240 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Burger King’s Impossible Whopper To Go Nationwide – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Incrementally Bullish On Restaurant Brands – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “World Fuel Services to buy UVair fuel business in $170M deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “World Fuel Services (INT) Reports Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation’s UVair Fuel Business – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

