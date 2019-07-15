World Fuel Svcs (INT) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose; As Ansys (ANSS) Market Valuation Rose, Stone Run Capital Lowered by $345,800 Its Position

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.92. About 424,327 shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 46,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,431 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 309,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 272,950 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Management LP De stated it has 0.37% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Castleark Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 42,350 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 314,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,320 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 18,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 130,411 shares. Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 13,768 shares. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 140,194 shares. 48,628 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Us Bancorp De has 2,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 8,497 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 230,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares to 657,390 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. INT’s profit will be $36.32M for 16.64 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

More important recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “World Fuel Services Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc owns 31,459 shares. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.98% or 63,749 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 3,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Com reported 13,516 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,136 shares. Century Inc invested in 5,932 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 61,407 shares. Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Zacks Inv has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,125 shares. Axa invested in 0.31% or 440,860 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 267,641 shares. 2,128 were reported by Department Mb Retail Bank N A. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc, a -based fund reported 3,921 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 635,124 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).