World Fuel Svcs Com (INT) Stock Price Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Increased Its Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Northpointe Capital Has Lifted Position by $1.32 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 36,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 22,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (INT) by 474.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 138,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 167,597 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 343,049 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,127 shares to 61,603 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,013 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 21.67 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn has 217 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Communication owns 4,262 shares. West Oak Limited Com has 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Llc reported 10,760 shares. Castleark Lc has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 87,275 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Company owns 32,284 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 15,359 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs (NYSE:HMC) by 308,194 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 66,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,068 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De has 351,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 15,825 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 9,875 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.18% or 4.67M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 531,348 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 2,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 10 shares. Principal Financial Group invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Com has 20,292 shares. 248 are held by Moody Comml Bank Tru Division. Adirondack Trust Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% or 14,064 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 152,263 shares.