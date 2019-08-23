World Fuel Services (INT) Stock Buy Rating Maintained at Stifel Nicolaus; The Target Price per Share Given is $46.0000; Famous Daves Of America (DAVE)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Famous Daves Of America Inc (DAVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 7 cut down and sold their stakes in Famous Daves Of America Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.81 million shares, up from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Famous Daves Of America Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

The broker have set target of $46.0000 on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) shares. This is 17.23% from the last stock price. In analysts note issued to clients and investors on 23 August, Stifel Nicolaus restate their Buy rating on shares of INT.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 17,598 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (DAVE) has declined 29.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q EPS 13c; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 05/03/2018 Famous Dave’s 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s: Didn’t Need to Rely on Standby Purchase Pact With PW Partners; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of Amer, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Famous Dave’s of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAVE)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $248,946 activity.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 1.69 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,916 shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Amg National Trust Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. The company has market cap of $42.66 million. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The firm operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 18.6 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Among 2 analysts covering World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Fuel Services has $4300 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 5.76% above currents $39.24 stock price. World Fuel Services had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 26.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 517,366 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $46.83 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.