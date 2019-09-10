World Fuel Services (INT) Reaches $41.19 52-Week High; ANSELL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ANSLF) Shorts Decreased By 1.26%

The stock of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) hit a new 52-week high and has $42.43 target or 3.00% above today’s $41.19 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.63 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $42.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $78.93M more. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 134,392 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

ANSELL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. ANSLF’s SI was 179,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 182,100 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 599 days are for ANSELL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)’s short sellers to cover ANSLF’s short positions. It closed at $18.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and makes protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Medical, Industrial, Single Use, and Sexual Wellness. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers hand, foot, and body protection solutions for automotive, chemical, construction, machinery and equipment, life sciences, food processing, machinery and equipment, metal fabrication, and first responders, as well as oil, gas, and mining industries.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 19.52 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $44.07 million for 14.92 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.