World Fuel Services (INT) Reaches $37.17 After 6.00% Down Move; Rgm Capital Lifted Luminex (LMNX) Position By $10.78 Million

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Luminex Corp (LMNX) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc acquired 468,539 shares as Luminex Corp (LMNX)'s stock declined 16.22%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 2.56 million shares with $58.80M value, up from 2.09M last quarter. Luminex Corp now has $950.82 million valuation. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 16.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 35,250 shares to 1.84M valued at $65.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) stake by 159,534 shares and now owns 3.54 million shares. Liveramp Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Fuel Services had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Seaport Global. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INT in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 331,439 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Richard Bernstein Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 388,857 shares. 18,703 were reported by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company. State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 125,780 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0% or 43,273 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 36,100 shares. Pdt Limited Liability Corp reported 55,600 shares stake. Proshare Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 16,970 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 8.06 million shares.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $46.41M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.