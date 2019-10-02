World Fuel Services (INT) Is At $38.89 Formed Wedge; Qep Resources (QEP) Sentiment Is 0.83

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) formed wedge up with $40.83 target or 5.00% above today’s $38.89 share price. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has $2.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 319,261 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Qep Resources Inc (QEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 95 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 114 decreased and sold stock positions in Qep Resources Inc. The funds in our database reported: 218.04 million shares, up from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Qep Resources Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 73 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $46.11M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 82,881 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,598 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hennessy Inc accumulated 98,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Greenwood Assocs Lc reported 6,046 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 118,466 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited invested in 18,873 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability reported 492,571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 111,266 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.1% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 1.77M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc owns 520,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc stated it has 3.85M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,745 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Gam Hldg Ag reported 10,300 shares stake.

The stock decreased 8.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 5.20 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has declined 52.77% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QEP Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources: Still A Steal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Oslo Asset Management As holds 11.13% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. for 5.97 million shares. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. owns 8.11 million shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bain Capital Credit Lp has 2.48% invested in the company for 492,104 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Capital Management Corp has invested 1.95% in the stock. Tig Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.80 million shares.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $804.15 million. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.