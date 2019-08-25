World Fuel Services (INT) Forms $38.32 Double Top; Capital Research Global Investors Has Lowered By $31.00 Million Its Inphi (IPHI) Stake

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Inphi Corp (IPHI) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 720,949 shares as Inphi Corp (IPHI)’s stock rose 25.94%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.44 million shares with $150.31 million value, down from 4.16 million last quarter. Inphi Corp now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 964,805 shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) formed double top with $39.47 target or 3.00% above today’s $38.32 share price. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has $2.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 558,775 shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.11 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Limited Liability Co has 34,956 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company holds 59,064 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 68,500 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com. Glenmede Na invested in 877 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 98,950 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company owns 185,368 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.71% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 22,965 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 140,194 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 65,800 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.15% or 263,431 shares in its portfolio. Sei has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 43,827 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Fuel Services has $4600 highest and $40 lowest target. $43’s average target is 12.21% above currents $38.32 stock price. World Fuel Services had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Seaport Global.

Capital Research Global Investors increased Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 1.50 million shares to 6.80 million valued at $981.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 5.46M shares and now owns 39.24 million shares. Loma Negra Cia Adr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 5,526 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 6,403 are held by Susquehanna Gp Llp. State Street holds 0% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 64,155 shares. 1.06 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 48,240 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Cap Research has 3.44M shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 459,313 shares. 495,848 are held by Geode Mngmt Lc. Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 72,300 shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Lc holds 212,075 shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 261,762 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Inphi has $6500 highest and $50 lowest target. $56.20’s average target is -9.49% below currents $62.09 stock price. Inphi had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. JP Morgan maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inphi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Inphi’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Inphi (IPHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) At US$45.80? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.