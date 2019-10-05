World Fuel Services (INT) EPS Estimated At $0.69; Portolan Capital Management Lowered Stoneridge (SRI) Holding By $10.95 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) stake by 71.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 353,237 shares as Stoneridge Inc. (SRI)’s stock rose 4.02%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 142,660 shares with $4.50 million value, down from 495,897 last quarter. Stoneridge Inc. now has $837.67 million valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 134,717 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI)

Analysts expect World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report $0.69 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. INT’s profit would be $46.11 million giving it 14.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, World Fuel Services Corporation’s analysts see 18.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 208,094 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) stake by 197,537 shares to 1.07M valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) stake by 48,112 shares and now owns 146,965 shares. Match Group Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.56M for 19.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nicholas Prtnrs LP has invested 0.46% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 138,030 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability accumulated 5,432 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Pembroke Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.98% or 895,050 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 116,537 shares. Citigroup has 18,072 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability owns 458,623 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 53,413 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 2,174 shares stake. Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 9,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

