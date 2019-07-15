World Fuel Services (INT) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Water Asset Management Upped Masco (MAS) Position By $438,555

Analysts expect World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.89% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. INT’s profit would be $36.31 million giving it 16.54 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, World Fuel Services Corporation’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 6,562 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

Water Asset Management Llc increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 20.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Asset Management Llc acquired 11,245 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Water Asset Management Llc holds 65,193 shares with $2.56 million value, up from 53,948 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 130,410 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc reported 295,941 shares. Bogle Mngmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 167,597 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 113,554 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 211,673 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 16,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Lp stated it has 486 shares. American Grp invested in 175,542 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 140,194 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,781 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 117,566 shares. 16,112 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 0% or 7 shares.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Among 7 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Friday, March 1. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $43 target. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAS in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.