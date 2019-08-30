World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Comparison side by side

Both World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services Corporation 32 0.07 N/A 1.98 19.75 NGL Energy Partners LP 14 0.07 N/A -1.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of World Fuel Services Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of World Fuel Services Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 2.2% NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.5% 4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that World Fuel Services Corporation is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of World Fuel Services Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival NGL Energy Partners LP is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for World Fuel Services Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

World Fuel Services Corporation has a consensus target price of $43, and a 11.98% upside potential. Meanwhile, NGL Energy Partners LP’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 26.02%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NGL Energy Partners LP is looking more favorable than World Fuel Services Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both World Fuel Services Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 65.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of World Fuel Services Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Fuel Services Corporation 7.43% 7.61% 28.63% 55.54% 42.27% 82.34% NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61%

For the past year World Fuel Services Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors World Fuel Services Corporation beats NGL Energy Partners LP.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.