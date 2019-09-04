World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

World Fuel Services Corporation has 94% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.3% of World Fuel Services Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have World Fuel Services Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services Corporation 0.00% 7.10% 2.20% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares World Fuel Services Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services Corporation N/A 33 19.75 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

World Fuel Services Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for World Fuel Services Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.27 2.18 2.55

With consensus target price of $43, World Fuel Services Corporation has a potential upside of 15.87%. The rivals have a potential upside of 38.29%. Based on the data given earlier, World Fuel Services Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of World Fuel Services Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Fuel Services Corporation 7.43% 7.61% 28.63% 55.54% 42.27% 82.34% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year World Fuel Services Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of World Fuel Services Corporation are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, World Fuel Services Corporation’s rivals have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. World Fuel Services Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than World Fuel Services Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

World Fuel Services Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. In other hand, World Fuel Services Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

World Fuel Services Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

World Fuel Services Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.