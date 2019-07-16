World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) Valuation Rose While River Road Asset Management Boosted by $2.50 Million Its Position; As Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Market Valuation Rose, Swiss National Bank Boosted by $720,000 Its Position

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 89,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 435,999 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.72M, up from 308,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 395,208 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 55,400 shares to 4.62M shares, valued at $201.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 237,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,000 shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 5,605 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap has 5,216 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,381 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.07% or 3,637 shares in its portfolio. 72,374 are held by Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Wilen Investment Corp stated it has 0.38% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Korea Invest Corp invested in 0.14% or 347,697 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 913 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 6,777 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 629 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 6,661 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 6,778 shares. 26,578 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Pnc Financial Services Group has 46,995 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 70,839 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Trustmark State Bank Trust Department invested in 7 shares. Us Bank De owns 2,736 shares. Ajo LP owns 211,673 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 82,581 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Products Prtn Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 55,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Rbf Cap Lc reported 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 114,159 shares. Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,825 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 13,768 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt reported 34,956 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 8,307 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34,788 shares to 931,886 shares, valued at $55.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 73,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,021 shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM).