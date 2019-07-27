World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Lifted Holding by $2.50 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 89,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 10.42% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 1.91 million shares traded or 237.44% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont holds 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 150,568 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 1.87% or 53,874 shares. Moreover, New England Inv Retirement Group Inc has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 9.23M shares. Omers Administration invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.41M shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com accumulated 0.26% or 248,600 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,761 shares. Trust Invest accumulated 2.48% or 38,925 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 8,048 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Co reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westover Advisors owns 68,727 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stonebridge Capital stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,415 shares to 82,709 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6,650 shares to 338,871 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,131 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Science Applications Int’l (SAIC) Announces $100M Negotiated Share Repurchase Agreement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.