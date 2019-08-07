World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) Holder River Road Asset Management Lifted Stake by $2.50 Million as Market Value Rose; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Decreased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $7.25 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 90,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 64,666 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, down from 155,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.51 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 89,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 421,576 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Restaurant Brands Int’l (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts Incrementally Bullish On Restaurant Brands – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For MoneyGram – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Burger King’s Impossible Whopper To Go Nationwide – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 1,605 shares to 65,749 shares, valued at $60.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc C by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949,992 shares, and cut its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 27,322 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com holds 185,911 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 6.14 million shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 70,823 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.18% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc invested 0.12% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 248 were reported by Moody Financial Bank Tru Division. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 125,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 43,273 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 40,111 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited invested in 0.08% or 178,066 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 0.03% or 2,885 shares. Nuance Invs Lc invested in 85,764 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 1.02 million were reported by Cooke And Bieler L P. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Llc has 0.18% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 31,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 305,784 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 4,199 shares. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 1,489 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 4,853 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 176,173 shares stake. Scotia invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). South Dakota Council has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 10,000 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 12,433 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 68,318 shares to 597,403 shares, valued at $149.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71 million for 17.04 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.