World Fuel Services Cor (INT) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Holding; As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Value Rose, Dt Investment Partners Has Raised Position by $477,993

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,035 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 28,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in World Fuel Services Cor (INT) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 36,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 115,316 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 78,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in World Fuel Services Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 336,993 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29,021 shares to 348,393 shares, valued at $60.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,404 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

