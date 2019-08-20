World Asset Management Upped Its Southern Co Com Stk (SO) Position; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 46 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 42 sold and reduced their stakes in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 13.36 million shares, up from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 35 New Position: 11.

World Asset Management Inc increased Southern Co Com Stk (SO) stake by 12.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. World Asset Management Inc acquired 7,783 shares as Southern Co Com Stk (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The World Asset Management Inc holds 71,084 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 63,301 last quarter. Southern Co Com Stk now has $60.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 4.45M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 1.83M are owned by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. American Century Companies reported 0.02% stake. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 320 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Co accumulated 3,950 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Dallas Securities has 0.53% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Company reported 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Strategic Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 5,807 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.68M shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The New York-based Carret Asset Management Lc has invested 0.81% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Prio Wealth Partnership has 7,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 300 shares. Fdx Inc reported 67,152 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $53’s average target is -8.53% below currents $57.94 stock price. Southern Co had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7,983 activity.

Fbl Investment Management Services Inc Ia holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation for 286,477 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.21 million shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 159,671 shares. The Illinois-based Whitnell & Co. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Ota Financial Group L.P., a New York-based fund reported 41,492 shares.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 132.26 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids , coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 158,288 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

