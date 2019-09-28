World Asset Management Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Boosted by $1.08 Million; Trillium Asset Management Lifted Hcp (HCP) Stake by $1.36 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 43,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 379,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, up from 335,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 2.70M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 25,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 329,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93 million, up from 303,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49,988 shares to 263,002 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 43,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,815 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Jpn Etf New by 73,989 shares to 162,302 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 7,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,335 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).