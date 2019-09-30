World Asset Management Raised Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; As Caterpillar (CAT) Share Value Declined, Charter Trust Company Decreased by $1.68 Million Its Position

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 13,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 104,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, up from 91,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 09/04/2018 – Large Numbers of Qualcomm ‘Withheld’ Votes and Error Were Disclosed in March

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 73,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, down from 85,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Barnett & reported 22,180 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 1,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Lodge Hill Limited has 3.93% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 120,926 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices reported 5,441 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pointstate Capital LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Regent Inv Mngmt Lc holds 2,475 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Field And Main National Bank & Trust has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sns Fin Lc holds 3,785 shares. 278,000 were reported by Markel Corporation. South State has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Eagle Global Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 21,927 shares. Cambridge holds 12,855 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bo (AGG) by 6,663 shares to 295,067 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

