World Asset Management Raised Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT); As Sherwin Williams (SHW) Stock Rose, Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $430,000

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $522.67. About 61,795 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 5,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 85,621 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 80,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 331,647 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.07 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares to 32,565 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) by 17,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

