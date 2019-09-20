World Asset Management Lowered Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Tcw Group Lowered Its Stake by $4.61 Million

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 10,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 118,187 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.50M, down from 128,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 34,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 563,178 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.44 million, down from 597,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornerstone accumulated 7,486 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 1.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,973 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Com has 472,553 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Company has 4.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aull & Monroe Investment reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 79,194 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 19,704 are owned by Capital Mngmt Corp Va. Barbara Oil invested in 8,000 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,120 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication holds 219,359 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Com owns 196,782 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & reported 1,866 shares. Nottingham Advsrs Incorporated holds 2,370 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,136 shares to 212,486 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 5,541 shares to 21,206 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 112,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor holds 1.24% or 69,683 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Com holds 34,001 shares or 7.51% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 45,485 shares. Martin Currie owns 382,709 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Llc has 3.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.64 million shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 113,719 shares. Colonial reported 173,707 shares. Viking Global Investors Lp reported 4.63% stake. Pinnacle Associate invested in 603,516 shares. Rice Hall James And Llc accumulated 1,850 shares. 29.73M are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Cap Ltd reported 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Oak Capital Ltd invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Advsrs Llc reported 71,043 shares stake.