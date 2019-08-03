World Asset Management Lifted Position in Citigroup Com New Com New (C); Apple (AAPL) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Boosted Stake by $21.13 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (C) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 12,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 159,251 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 146,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 13.90M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares to 30,611 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,832 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 282,785 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 23,963 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Limited Company invested in 48,047 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Communications reported 55,836 shares stake. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 91,853 shares. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 8.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke & Herbert Bancorporation reported 18,207 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Lau Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.94% or 71,073 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 36,757 shares. Bath Savings Trust has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 121,584 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma owns 17,818 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Consulate reported 30,582 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp has 78,215 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,442 are held by Montgomery Investment Inc. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 5,612 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 34,706 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19,629 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.31% or 5,159 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 0.4% or 16,680 shares. 19,030 are owned by Tctc Hldg Limited Liability. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp accumulated 1.27 million shares. Mariner Lc invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virtu Fincl Limited invested in 0.09% or 26,654 shares. 3,440 are owned by Tompkins Fincl Corporation. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 39,105 shares. 12.16M are held by Greenhaven Assocs.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.