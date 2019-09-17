World Asset Management Inc increased Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. World Asset Management Inc acquired 3,704 shares as Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The World Asset Management Inc holds 61,815 shares with $6.85M value, up from 58,111 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co Com now has $107.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 1.17 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) had an increase of 4% in short interest. HMPPF’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 17,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HMPPF)’s short sellers to cover HMPPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4975. About 15,011 shares traded or 119.62% up from the average. Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMPPF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $140 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.80’s average target is 17.08% above currents $110.86 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10.

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. manufactures and distributes hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Mexico/Latin America, Asia/Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $31.09 million. It produces bulk hulled hemp seeds, hemp protein powders, and hemp seed oil under the PlanetHemp brand name. It currently has negative earnings.

