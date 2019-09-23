World Asset Management Increases Position in Oracle Com (ORCL); Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Cut Stake by $5.54 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 100,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.47 million, down from 111,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $16.66 during the last trading session, reaching $583.11. About 440,899 shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 16,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 190,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 174,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 5.94 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,472 shares to 121,583 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Inc (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,218 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Jpn Etf New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,143 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.53% or 17.47 million shares. 6,374 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Management Ltd. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.17% or 127,204 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.35% or 480,268 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Natl Bank Tru Of Newtown has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parametric Limited Com invested in 10.75 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. South State owns 105,860 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 6,250 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 607,095 shares. 344,628 are owned by Bb&T. 7.93 million are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Company Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Calamos Wealth Management Llc has 6,965 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 662 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 480 shares. Green Street Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,300 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 2,152 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lateef Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.2% or 66,916 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund holds 0.18% or 1,753 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6.51M shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 57 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 73 shares. 17,321 were reported by Huntington Bankshares. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 199 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 15,540 shares.