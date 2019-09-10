World Asset Management Increased Schlumberger LTD Com Com (SLB) Holding; Prologics (PLD) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Raised Holding

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com Com (SLB) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 11,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 98,010 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 86,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,241 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Stifel stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lenox Wealth Management owns 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,462 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kistler reported 2,357 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc has 0.25% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Washington Trust Fincl Bank, Washington-based fund reported 55,719 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 64,606 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amer Century Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 122,623 shares. Miles Inc accumulated 21,964 shares. 9,354 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Company.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,899 shares to 43,414 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,361 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 59,236 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tdam Usa holds 43,002 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 7,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.32% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brandywine Management Lc has 1.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.43M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 4,890 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% or 6.77 million shares. Van Strum Towne reported 66,763 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru owns 16,939 shares. Carroll Financial stated it has 6,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,750 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1.52 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 6,181 shares or 0.09% of the stock.