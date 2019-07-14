World Asset Management Increased Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position; Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 funds increased and started new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.08 million shares, up from 932,507 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Horizon Technology Finance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 9.

World Asset Management Inc increased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 5.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. World Asset Management Inc acquired 4,537 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The World Asset Management Inc holds 88,645 shares with $6.59M value, up from 84,108 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $108.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Varma Vivek C sold $3.46 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 50,000 shares. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 10. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mngmt has invested 1.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Van Hulzen Asset owns 3,528 shares. Coastline Tru Communications holds 0.22% or 19,745 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,469 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.03% or 3,586 shares in its portfolio. 500,692 are held by Westend Advsrs. Orrstown Svcs reported 12,844 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma holds 13.04M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And has 4,597 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Lc has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18.10M shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0.12% or 992,209 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 43,593 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sunbelt has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,796 shares. Intersect Capital accumulated 5,353 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp holds 116,041 shares.

Shelton Capital Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation for 575 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 252,695 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 17,100 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,698 shares.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development firm specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. The company has market cap of $164.24 million. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio.

