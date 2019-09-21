World Asset Management Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.08 Million; Sio Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) by $1.79 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 58.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 403,664 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, up from 254,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 447,840 shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 08/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 97c; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE STARTS PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR CERVICAL DYSTONIA THIS QTR; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE: RT002 GENERALLY SAFE-WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 36; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Lauren Silvernail Resigns as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer; 26/03/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – RVNC SEES REPORTING SAKURA PHASE 3 OPEN-LABEL SAFETY STUDY 2H; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 Injectable

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 25,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 329,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93 million, up from 303,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.17, from 4.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold RVNC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 41.43 million shares or 48.01% less from 79.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Com stated it has 4.31M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Sectoral Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Prelude Cap Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 1,880 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 28,268 shares. Hikari reported 80,100 shares. 3,771 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Fosun stated it has 472,532 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated reported 48 shares stake. Illinois-based Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd reported 882,769 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 100,000 shares to 102,827 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 97,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,759 shares, and cut its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,772 shares to 94,446 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,629 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).