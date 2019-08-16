World Asset Management Holding In Caterpillar Com (CAT) Was Has Boosted; As Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Shares Declined, M Kraus & Company Raised Its Position by $488,310

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 3,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 44,452 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 40,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.18M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc owns 2,309 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com reported 8,623 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc accumulated 11,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited reported 31,193 shares. 2,843 were accumulated by Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 110,601 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.33% or 140,757 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt invested in 2,899 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 4,000 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 37,055 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 6,660 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 501,741 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Fundx Investment Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).