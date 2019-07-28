World Asset Management Holding in Apple Com Stk (AAPL) Lifted by $5.15 Million; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Maintains Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,774 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.49M, up from 317,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 6,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 94,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83 million shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Diverted Flight Didn’t Lose Cabin Pressure; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 07/05/2018 – U.S. probes collision of Southwest plane, truck at Baltimore airport; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Coming in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is CVS Stock a Buy With a 3.5% Dividend and 20% Upside? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Quietly Becoming a Threat to Spotify and Apple Music – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Com reported 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 242,735 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. House Ltd Llc has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ghp Advsr holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,758 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 476,517 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jennison Associates Ltd Company reported 11.88 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 345,040 shares. Moreover, Nexus Invest Mgmt Inc has 3.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 138,849 shares. Lakeview Capital Llc holds 28,675 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Glynn Management Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlas Browninc has 18,911 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 2.78% or 173,436 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,378 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Southwest extends 737 Max cancellations into November – Dallas Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American Airlines extends life of some aircraft amid issues from both Boeing, Airbus – Dallas Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Stock Dips After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 25, 2019.