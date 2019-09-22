World Asset Management Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake by $459,096 as Valuation Rose; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake Lifted by Presima Inc

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 1.44M shares traded or 73.71% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 212,486 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.76 million, up from 208,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SL Green Realty Corp. Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SL Green Signs KPS Capital Partners at One Vanderbilt Avenue – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green’s One Vanderbilt is ahead of schedule, under budget – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 482,075 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 205,554 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.60M shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has 68 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,829 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 0% or 2,672 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 0.02% stake. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,774 are owned by Td Asset Management.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 27,150 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 77,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,300 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Capital Limited Co holds 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 88,420 shares. Parthenon Limited Company has invested 1.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.36% or 190,443 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory Limited Com has 3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dillon Associate invested in 1.09% or 31,430 shares. Northside Ltd Liability Company, Oregon-based fund reported 6,502 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,027 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kepos Capital Lp holds 1.97% or 173,150 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp reported 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthquest Corp reported 9,842 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Caprock Grp stated it has 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perritt Management Inc has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Inv Management has 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 211,664 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Singapore’s OCBC Becomes the First Bank to Join JP Morgan’s Blockchain Network – LearnBonds” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.