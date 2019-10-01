World Asset Management Has Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $301,832; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 18,122 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 10,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 554,777 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09M, up from 544,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 3.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 50.27M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 131,020 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tower Rech (Trc) holds 0.08% or 39,759 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca invested in 0.1% or 9,664 shares. 231,615 are held by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Fred Alger stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 387,782 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Logan Management invested in 8,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Com reported 441,710 shares. Moreover, Flow Traders Us Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,151 shares. Conning has 147,126 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: CLT reveals fresh look for airport entrance; What Charlotte’s first MLS suitor says about latest bid; Duke Energy CEO among ‘Powerful’ execs – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank stocks in broad rally as Treasury yields climb, with Bank of America’s stock up over 3% – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Okay To Buy The Banks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks for the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,345 shares to 118,187 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Usd by 3,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,881 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces the Pricing of $125 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures Due 2059 – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) CEO Carl Lindner on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.