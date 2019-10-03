World Asset Management Has Trimmed Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stake By $557,192; Enova International (ENVA) Shorts Increased By 3.63%

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) had an increase of 3.63% in short interest. ENVA’s SI was 1.97 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.63% from 1.90 million shares previously. With 261,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)’s short sellers to cover ENVA’s short positions. The SI to Enova International Inc’s float is 6.12%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 239,269 shares traded. Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has declined 13.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENVA News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOKS TO POSITIVE ON CURO, ENOVA; 26/04/2018 – ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC ENVA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.69 TO $2.25; 07/05/2018 – Enova International Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enova International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENVA); 04/05/2018 – ENOVA’S SR RATING TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Enova International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 41c-Adj EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – ENTRA SIGNS NEW 10-YEAR LEASE CONTRACT W/ ENOVA IN TRONDHEIM; 10/04/2018 – REG-Entra ASA : New 10-year lease contract with Enova in Powerhouse Brattørkaia in Trondheim; 14/05/2018 – Enova International at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/04/2018 – ENOVA SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO & OPERATING UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT OF ASSET-BASED SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF BANKS

World Asset Management Inc decreased Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. World Asset Management Inc sold 4,097 shares as Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The World Asset Management Inc holds 40,355 shares with $5.50M value, down from 44,452 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Com now has $67.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 4.12 million shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit clients and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $706.17 million. The firm offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 6.94% above currents $119.96 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CAT in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Thursday, September 12 to “Market Perform” rating. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $110 target in Friday, June 21 report.

