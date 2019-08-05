World Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $315,942 as Valuation Declined; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million; Share Value Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 4.16 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 51,973 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 47,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 1.99 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 598,869 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Invesco stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ulysses Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 64,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 3.64M shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.80 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 126,260 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 102,712 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 1.42 million shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). National Bank Of America De holds 16.21M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 435,632 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 154,914 shares. Stellar Cap Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 24,588 shares. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,566 shares. Haverford Tru holds 13,951 shares. 34,795 are owned by Allstate. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny reported 51,950 shares. 1.90 million were reported by Bessemer Group Incorporated. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paragon Management Lc has 138 shares. Retirement Planning Grp owns 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,359 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 84,000 shares. Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 200 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.75% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

