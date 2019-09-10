World Asset Management Has Lifted Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Stake By $436,718; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stake

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 15,172 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 1.02M shares with $34.92M value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 502,398 shares traded or 6.93% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c

World Asset Management Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) stake by 15.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. World Asset Management Inc acquired 7,402 shares as Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The World Asset Management Inc holds 54,049 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 46,647 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp Com now has $33.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity. $30,000 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were bought by McCague Elizabeth A.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 26.44% above currents $35.59 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 299,737 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,199 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 47,170 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 40,452 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 49,867 shares. Intll Gp Inc invested in 0% or 31,736 shares. Sei Invests owns 8,487 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 575 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc reported 1,643 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 77,141 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 27,651 shares. 26,101 were accumulated by Castine Cap Lc. Lord Abbett And Limited Company stated it has 30,574 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) stake by 24,500 shares to 73,500 valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stake by 29,385 shares and now owns 594,026 shares. Civista Bancshares Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $67.48 million for 9.17 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank reported 111,296 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Co invested in 50,911 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 114,750 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 702 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 152,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Cap Ltd Llc has 21,000 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 101,219 shares. 90,502 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 15,218 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Portolan Mgmt Lc has invested 1.95% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc owns 4,118 shares. Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 43,562 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $74.17’s average target is 38.43% above currents $53.58 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

