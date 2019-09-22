World Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $914,496; Loudon Investment Management Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $860,119

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,487 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 11,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79 million shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 162,239 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, up from 157,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 26/03/2018 – Alvarez & Marsal Advises Annexair Inc. On the Refinancing of its Senior Credit Facilities; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,472 shares to 121,583 shares, valued at $25.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Inc (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,218 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc reported 56,100 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moody National Bank & Trust Division accumulated 153,775 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Bailard has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,376 shares. Missouri-based Acropolis Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 11,302 shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 903,594 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,084 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evergreen Cap Management Lc reported 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 6,278 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,715 shares to 53,119 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 28,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

