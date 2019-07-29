World Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Wabtec Com (WAB) by $380,549 as Share Price Declined; Jag Capital Management Decreased Regions Financial (RF) Stake by $9.64 Million; Share Price Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 688,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 752,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 2.14 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 111.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 5,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,874 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 313,219 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $391.56M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,257 shares to 53,061 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 24,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Regions Financial (RF) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regions Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend Approximately 11% to $0.155 Per Share – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.