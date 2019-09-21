World Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Altria Group Com (MO) as Stock Value Declined; As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Market Valuation Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased by $691,344 Its Position

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 7,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 110,335 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 118,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27 million shares traded or 195.25% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 19,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 444,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 464,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 329,467 shares traded or 114.55% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,704 shares to 61,815 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 4,910 shares. Fosun Limited has 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 57,780 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest owns 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 27,327 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,458 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.19% or 21,119 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 58,325 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 648,507 shares. Security National Tru Company invested in 37,908 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Ruggie Cap holds 0.06% or 731 shares. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,385 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.15 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co reported 25,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diversified reported 5,645 shares stake. Mcmillion Management accumulated 1,075 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability reported 1.66 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Limited stated it has 6.61% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 54,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc reported 845 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 34,980 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,858 shares. 770 are held by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 10,408 shares. First LP invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Blair William & Il holds 0% or 12,592 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 38,000 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 71,938 shares.