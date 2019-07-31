World Asset Management Has Boosted By $315,942 Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake; Sonoco Products Co (SON) Sentiment Is 1.25

Sonoco Products Co (SON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 159 funds increased or started new positions, while 127 sold and decreased their holdings in Sonoco Products Co. The funds in our database reported: 72.30 million shares, down from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sonoco Products Co in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 103 New Position: 56.

World Asset Management Inc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. World Asset Management Inc acquired 4,787 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The World Asset Management Inc holds 51,973 shares with $3.44M value, up from 47,186 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $38.08B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 8.41 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Occidental Petroleum’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental: Munger And Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 0.15% or 42,504 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.09% or 131,067 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 84,500 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 711,467 shares. Co State Bank holds 0.04% or 55,955 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.03% or 161,700 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Management holds 0.09% or 10,472 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 3,916 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 15,000 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 434 shares. Orleans Corporation La reported 29,249 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Peoples Svcs reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moors Cabot accumulated 12,208 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.18% or 6,000 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 27,298 shares.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Results Prove It’s Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $90.71M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 237,842 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (SON) has risen 22.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c