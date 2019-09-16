World Asset Management Cut Stake in Kimberly (KMB) as Stock Price Rose; Beaconlight Capital Increases Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 23,426 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 26,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $128.5. About 848,319 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 157.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 977,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38 million, up from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 9.23 million shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 103,770 shares to 104,300 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 17.95 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co’s Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 3,091 shares to 37,227 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 2,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).