World Asset Management Cut Position in Kimberly (KMB) as Stock Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined While Bank Hapoalim Bm Trimmed by $1.28 Million Its Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 7,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,009 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 17,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 4.65M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 23,426 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 26,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 317,255 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,691 shares to 86,963 shares, valued at $23.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,154 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.09M for 36.02 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 406 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $22.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 2,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

