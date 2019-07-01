World Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in General Mills Com (GIS); Montecito Bank & Trust Upped Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 6,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 37,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.94M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.4% or 44,902 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 151,318 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Farmers has invested 0.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,126 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 7,748 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Appleton Ma holds 0.04% or 6,215 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 574,056 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 15,098 shares. Fin Architects Incorporated reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mackenzie Fin holds 34,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moneta Gru Investment Advsr Ltd Company reported 8,464 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 27,766 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Finemark Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Com owns 2,781 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group Inc has 2.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De holds 34,243 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Management stated it has 3.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Curbstone Fin Management Corporation holds 0.71% or 25,118 shares in its portfolio. Washington National Bank & Trust accumulated 95,202 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,128 shares. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tanaka Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 110 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 315,400 shares. Td Cap Llc holds 1,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 2,362 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares to 5,336 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,868 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).