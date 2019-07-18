World Acceptance (WRLD) Analysts See $2.05 EPS; Ulysses Management Increased Its Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Holding

Analysts expect World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 21.30% from last quarter’s $1.69 EPS. WRLD’s profit would be $19.08 million giving it 20.70 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $4.22 EPS previously, World Acceptance Corporation’s analysts see -51.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.76. About 84,863 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 21.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD)

Ulysses Management Llc increased Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 9,334 shares as Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 771,689 shares with $33.45M value, up from 762,355 last quarter. Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc now has $6.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 1.38M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2.59B shares to 30,000 valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) stake by 3.95B shares and now owns 1.25 million shares. Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, January 25. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP owns 49,690 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 157,795 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 204,800 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 273,956 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 1,920 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ct owns 4.76M shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has 42,074 shares. Fmr Lc reported 22.53M shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Brown Advisory owns 6,103 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 10,833 shares. Mrj Capital invested in 102,423 shares. 420,644 were accumulated by Stifel Finance. Mackenzie holds 52,828 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delcath Systems Closes $20 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Supply Earnings: HDS Stock Drops on Lowered Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sharps Compliance Releases New Solution Offering for the Safe and Compliant Cleanup of Spilled Hazardous Drugs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary services and products to individuals. It has a 41.95 P/E ratio. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.