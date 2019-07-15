World Acceptance (WRLD) Analysts See $2.05 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)

Among 2 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $40 target. See Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 21.30% from last quarter’s $1.69 EPS. WRLD’s profit would be $19.09 million giving it 21.01 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $4.22 EPS previously, World Acceptance Corporation’s analysts see -51.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $172.26. About 7,880 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 21.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD); 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Previews Harley’s Q2: Deterioration Trends May Have Occurred – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harley-Davidson partners with Electrify America – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Harley-Davidson Has Big Plans for Small Motorcycles in China – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: F Recalls, HOG to Expand in China, WGO Beats on Q3 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 273,380 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.66, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.