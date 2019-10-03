World Acceptance (WRLD) Analysts See $1.14 EPS; Mueller Industries (MLI) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report $1.14 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 24.50% from last quarter’s $1.51 EPS. WRLD’s profit would be $10.49 million giving it 26.57 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, World Acceptance Corporation’s analysts see 17.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 121,023 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 24.62% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD); 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 67 funds started new and increased holdings, while 80 sold and reduced their stock positions in Mueller Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 51.25 million shares, down from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mueller Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 48 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold World Acceptance Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.93 million shares or 2.54% less from 7.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.03% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). 386 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 8,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association owns 7,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 214 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 4,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 75,813 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 2,817 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,505 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,534 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,402 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 2,427 shares.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary services and products to individuals. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

More notable recent World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, Elbit Imaging and World Acceptance among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “World Acceptance wilts after Janney turns bearish – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) CEO Chad Prashad on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Gates Capital Management Inc. holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. for 988,686 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 4.32 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 205,253 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.69% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 18,451 shares.

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.93M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 99,500 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has declined 5.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED