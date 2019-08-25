World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance Corporation 134 2.21 N/A 7.03 18.03 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.11 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. OneMain Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to World Acceptance Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. World Acceptance Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 3.3% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.37 beta means World Acceptance Corporation’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for World Acceptance Corporation and OneMain Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of World Acceptance Corporation is $87, with potential downside of -35.28%. On the other hand, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 15.84% and its consensus target price is $44.17. Based on the data delivered earlier, OneMain Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than World Acceptance Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of World Acceptance Corporation shares and 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares. World Acceptance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year World Acceptance Corporation was less bullish than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

World Acceptance Corporation beats OneMain Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.