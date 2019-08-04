World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

Both World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance Corporation 131 2.09 N/A 7.03 18.03 Green Dot Corporation 59 2.43 N/A 2.07 24.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of World Acceptance Corporation and Green Dot Corporation. Green Dot Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than World Acceptance Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. World Acceptance Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has World Acceptance Corporation and Green Dot Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 3.3% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

World Acceptance Corporation’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Green Dot Corporation has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown World Acceptance Corporation and Green Dot Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

World Acceptance Corporation has a -31.59% downside potential and a consensus target price of $87. On the other hand, Green Dot Corporation’s potential upside is 78.63% and its average target price is $86.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Green Dot Corporation looks more robust than World Acceptance Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of World Acceptance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. World Acceptance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93% Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26%

For the past year World Acceptance Corporation has 23.93% stronger performance while Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Green Dot Corporation beats World Acceptance Corporation.