Workiva Inc. (WK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Both Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.08 N/A -1.09 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.46 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Workiva Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Workiva Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Workiva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Workiva Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $57, while its potential upside is 78.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Workiva Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.