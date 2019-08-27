Workiva Inc. (WK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

As Application Software businesses, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.51 N/A -1.09 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.10 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Workiva Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Risk and Volatility

Workiva Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workiva Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 47.6% respectively. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.